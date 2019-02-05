I Am Struggling To Put My Team Together For CHAN Qualifiers

Head coach of the Local Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu, has bemoaned about the lack of football activities in the country claiming it is difficulty putting together a strong side for the upcoming Championship of African Nations (CHAN) and, therefore, wants “competitive football to start now.”

The former Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko trainer who led the Black Stars B to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Cape Coast.

According to the 46-year-old coach, monitoring players on the local scene has become a herculean task and he often has to resort to club friendly matches as the best way to scout for players and this has made his work very challenging.

“Football is everything. Some of us were born into it so we are worried we don’t play football in the country. Nothing official is going on and it is making our work difficult,” Konadu lamented in an interview with the Graphic Sports newspaper last Friday.

He also expressed his worry a day after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the pairings for the 2020 CHAN qualifiers, with Ghana pitted against Burkina Faso at a yet-to-be-announced date.

“Nothing is going on from where I sit because no date has been set yet [for the qualifiers] and there is no league going on,” he noted.

Since finishing as runners-up in the inaugural CHAN tournament in Cote d’Ivoire a decade ago, and in the 2014 competition in South Africa, Ghana have yet to excel in the continental competition reserved for players in their domestic leagues.

But the Ghanaian coach is determined to ensure his charges qualify for the CHAN and excel in the tournament in Ethiopia.

Konadu admitted though that he had spotted some talents, in addition to about 95 per cent of the team he took to Namibia for a friendly game there last year, as his core team for the qualifiers.