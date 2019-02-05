Yakubu And Nantiere Show Up At 2019 Lagos City Marathon

Malik Yakubu, a former Accra Milo Marathon and Millennium Marathon winner placed 13th while the champion of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon, Mathew V. Nantiere placed 45th after he was pushed, fell, got up to finish the 2019 Lagos City Marathon which had about 150,000 runners participating.

The First Nigerian to finish placed 6th in the race which was dominated by Ethiopians.

Ethopian national, Sintayehu Legese was the winner of the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which held on Saturday.

Legese completed the 42km race in a record time of 2hours 17mins making him the winner of the $50,000 prize money.

Joshua Kipkoror came second by completing the 42km race in 2hours 18mins while Wilson Yegon came third in a record time of 2hours 19minutes.

Kenyan-born Hepta young emerged the first female athlete to finish the 42km race winning the $50,000 prize for the first female. She completed the race in a record time of 2hours 37minutes.

Gideon Goyet was the first Nigerian to finish the race at 3hours 20minutes making him the winner of N3million and a brand new Kia Rio.

Other exciting highlights of the event was musical performances by some of Nigeria’s A-list artistes including 2face, Dbanj, Teni Entertainer, and Slim Case.

Lagos City Marathon is a Bronze IAAF League marathon race organised annually by Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Access Bank in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

Access Bank has been the major sponsor of the Lagos City Marathon since its inception in 2015 and has continued to show even greater support to athletes and fitness enthusiasts all around Africa through this platform.

By kind courtesy of Mobisoko, the 2018 Kwahu Mountain Marathon winner, Mathew Vikuba Nantiere went to Lagos, Nigeria to take part in the West Africa – Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Nantiere was accompanied by Cecil Stanley Tagoe, International Relations manager of Medivents Consult, organisers if the first ever Mountain Marathon in Ghana. The event took place on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

William Ezah, a top executive of Medivents thanked Goil and Mr. Tours as well as Cheap Tickets for providing travel services to the two Ghanaians

In spite of downpour in the early hours of Saturday, participants for the 4th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon defied the rainfall to ensure they were not late for the race.