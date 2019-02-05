Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Liverpool Held By West Ham To Boost Hopes Of Title Rivals

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Premier League leaders Liverpool suffered an uncharacteristic defensive lapse as they only managed a draw against West Ham to boost the hopes of their title rivals.

The Reds extended their lead over second-placed Manchester City to three points but the odds strongly favoured them taking all three against the 12th-placed side.

It started well for Jurgen Klopp's men when Sadio Mane fired past Lukasz Fabianski in the 22nd minute, but prior to the goal the Hammers showed enough threat in attack to suggest it would not be one-way traffic.

Six minutes later they got a deserved equaliser when Liverpool's defence failed to read Felipe Anderson's disguised free-kick and spot Michail Antonio's run into the area. The English winger finished off with a low angled drive which went in off the post.

Liverpool did not put the West Ham defence under severe pressure, with two efforts from Salah and a header from Mane comfortably dealt with by Fabianski before Divock Origi shot straight at the keeper when he had a clear sight of goal right at the end.

-Wires

Football News
