Son Scores To leapfrog Spurs To Second Place Over City

South Korean forward, Son Heung-min’s eighty-third minute goal helps Tottenham to bag in all three points at Wembley Stadium.

Prior to the game, Spurs had gone 28 games without a draw and were looking to extend it to set a new Premier League record of 29 games without a draw. Despite a compact and well-organized football from Newcastle, they were left with no points after the game when their keeper, Martin Dubravka, gifted Spurs with error with seven minutes to full time.

The goalkeeper allowed Son’s powerful 20-yard shot to pass through his gloves and in between his legs.

Newcastle looked to be walking away with a point after Fabian Schar cleared Christian Eriksen’s ball off the goalline with an acrobatic kick. The visitors also came close to scoring with Ayoze Perez indecisive when presented with a clear goal scoring opportunity and Salomon Rondon also hitting the goal post with a header.

With Spurs not making any purchases during the transfer window and losing Harry Kane and Dele Alli both to injuries, it took a certain Fernando Llorente to come off the bench and set up Son to score.

The win takes Tottenham four points behind league leaders Liverpool and above Manchester City who will lock horns with Arsenal on Sunday.