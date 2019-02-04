Higuani’s Brace Helps Chelsea To Wallop Huddersfield Town

After losing heavily to Bournemouth on Wednesday, Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea sort to come back to winning as they welcomed relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town to the Stamford Bridge.

It was an all Chelsea affair from kick-off as it took the Blues just 16 minutes to break the deadlock.

Gonzalo Higuani opened his Chelsea account with an easy finish after completing a loan move from the Italian Seria A. Azpilicueta was fouled just outside the penalty box but referee Paul Tierney awarded Chelsea with a penalty which was converted successfully by Eden Hazard to take the Blues two goals up just before half time.

Chelsea’s possession paid off as Eden Hazard netted his second and Chelsea’s third. Ngolo Kante, after setting up Higuani to score the opener, set up the Argentinian striker again to make his goals tally for the blues two. Defender David Luiz put the icing on the cake as he sealed the win with the fifth goal.

It is reported that after the game against Bournemouth, Sarri sent out all of his coaching staff out of the dressing room in order to have a one-on-one chat with the players.

Speaking to the Premier League after today’s match, Eden Hazard who netted two today says he think Sarri, “will be happy because he was wanting a reaction from us and we gave him one”.

In all, Chelsea played 15 shots with eight been on target as compared to Huddersfield’s three shots with one on target.

Chelsea joins the top four with the win overtaking Arsenal with three points and sitting six points behind Manchester City at third, with both City and Arsenal coming off face to face tomorrow.