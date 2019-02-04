2019 AYC: This Ghana's Line Up Against Burkina Faso

Coach Jimmy Cobblah has named a strong line-up against Burkina Faso in their group opener.

Sabit Mohammed has been selected ahead of regular Prosper Ahiabu at the defensive midfield position.

Captain Ishahaku Konda will pair up in the central defense with his deputy Gideon Mensah.

Daniel Lomotey will be leading the attack in the absence of Umar who got omitted from the squad after sustaining an injury.

Emmanuel Toku will only settle a place on the bench as he will be hoping to get a taste in the game.

Black Satellites starting XI

Manaf Nureeden (GK)

Maxwell Arthur

Muntari Kamaheni

Gideon Mensah

Ishahaku Konda(C)

Sabit Abdulai

Saddiq Ibrahim

Emmanuel Kumah

Daniel Lomotey

Kudus Mohammed

Enoch Attah Agyei

