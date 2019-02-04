2019 AYC: This Ghana's Line Up Against Burkina Faso
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coach Jimmy Cobblah has named a strong line-up against Burkina Faso in their group opener.
Sabit Mohammed has been selected ahead of regular Prosper Ahiabu at the defensive midfield position.
Captain Ishahaku Konda will pair up in the central defense with his deputy Gideon Mensah.
Daniel Lomotey will be leading the attack in the absence of Umar who got omitted from the squad after sustaining an injury.
Emmanuel Toku will only settle a place on the bench as he will be hoping to get a taste in the game.
Black Satellites starting XI 
Manaf Nureeden (GK) 
Maxwell Arthur 
Muntari Kamaheni 
Gideon Mensah 
Ishahaku Konda(C) 
Sabit Abdulai 
Saddiq Ibrahim 
Emmanuel Kumah 
Daniel Lomotey 
Kudus Mohammed 
Enoch Attah Agyei
Black Satellites starting XI
Manaf Nureeden (GK)
Maxwell Arthur
Muntari Kamaheni
Gideon Mensah
Ishahaku Konda(C)
Sabit Abdulai
Saddiq Ibrahim
Emmanuel Kumah
Daniel Lomotey
Kudus Mohammed
Enoch Attah Agyei