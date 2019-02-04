Commey's IBF Title Win: Akufo-Addo Extends Congratulations

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has commended new IBF lightweight champion, Richard Commey for his victory over the weekend.

This comes after Commey knocked out his opponent, Isa Chaniev in the second round of the IBF lightweight challenge, to win the the title.

“I send warm congratulations to Richard Oblitey Commey (@RichardCommey) on his well-deserved victory over Isa Chaniev, and, thereby, becoming world IBF lightweight champion. Best of luck to him in the coming years. We are proud of him!! 🇬🇭,” Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted.

The fight, which took place in Texas was the opening bout of the ESPN-televised portion of a Top Rank Boxing card from The Star in Frisco.

Commey had a good start and almost knocked out his opponent in the first round with very powerful punches.

In the second round, Commey continued to impress and successfully knocked Chaniev out early in the second round with a left hook, eventually stopping him to win the world title.

In a quest to earn the reputation as undisputed lightweight champion, Commey will face Lomachenko on April 12 to unify the WBA, WBO and IBF 135-pound titles. A victory there will make him one title away from being considered the undisputed lightweight champion.

