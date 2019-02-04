2019 AYC: Emmanuel Toku Eyes Win Over Burkina Faso In Group Opener

Ghana Black Satellites midfielder, Emmanuel Toku has set his sight on the all three points in their opening game against Burkina Faso on Monday (today) at the Africa Youth Championship in Niger.

The talented attacker who earned a late call-up to replace injured striker Basit Abdul Rahman Umar ahead of the start of the 2019 AFCON believes he and his colleagues will be up for the task as the country seeks another World Cup qualification at the tournament.

“As you know, it is the first match of the tournament and a must-win game for us. Despite joining the team late I think we will come out strongly in all aspects to win the game.

“We know the Burkina Faso team a bit and we will be taking every team seriously,” he told Starr Sports.

The game between the two West African sides was postponed from Sunday to Monday following problems with the floodlights at the Stade de Maradi.

Two wins from the group could all but guarantees Ghana’s place in Poland 2019 at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.