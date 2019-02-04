'I Am Sorry; We Don't Have Zylofon Cash Sponsorship Contract' - NC Vice Chair Apologizes

Vice-chair of the Normalization Committee, Lucy Quist has retracted her comments that the Zylofon Cash sponsorship contract is available to them.

Reports have emerged that the five years deal signed under Kwesi Nyantakyi cannot be found at the premises of the Ghana Football Association.

The spokesperson for the committee in an interview with Adom TV last week Friday said, "Ever since I was named as the spokesperson for the Laison team and now the Normalization Committee, I have not seen a copy of the Zylofon Cash sponsorship contract.

"Mr Nyantakyi was asked to tell us the details of the contract and he said there is a confidentiality clause in the contract which was unacceptable.

"I am saying it on authority that the copy of the contract is not available to the Normalization Committee," he added.

On Monday, February 4, 2019, Mrs Lucy Quist rubbished the claims that the Zylofon Cash sponsorship cannot be found be found at the premises of the country's football governing body.

“There is nothing like that, except that there is no league running,” she told Joy FM.

“There is no sponsorship deal. Zylofon Cash does not exist.

"There is no money coming from there. When the GFA stopped, everything stopped.

“The agenda now is re-engagement,” she added.

However, the former Airtel CEO has after making those comments on Joy FM says those comments she made was error and has insisted that the contract is not available to the Normalization Committee.

Below is what she wrote on her official Facebook page.

The GFA agreed on a mega five-year deal worth $10 million with the Ghana Football Association last year at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra before the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' which revealed the corrupt practices of certain personalities in the domain of Ghanaian football including the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was also 1st vice president of CAF and Executive Council Member of FIFA.