GHALCA Boss Pledges To Make PLB Autonomous If Voted As GFA President

An aspiring president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kudjoe Fianoo, says his first task if elected as president of the FA, will be to make the Premier League Board (PLB) independent of the FA and its affiliate bodies.

According to him, an independent premier league would make the league’s governing body seek their own sponsorship, make the competition more attractive and generate the necessary income to provide an adequate reward for players, officials and coaches.

“My first task, if elected, is to make the premiership independent of the FA. In some countries, the premiership body is independent of the FA and this enables them to generate their own incomes and attract sponsorship,” he told the Graphic Sports in an interview in Accra.

The veteran football administrator, who heads the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), is among a list of personalities who have indicated they will run for elections to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi when the football association goes to congress in the coming months to elect a new executive committee and a replacement for its longstanding president, who resigned last July and was subsequently handed a lifetime ban by FIFA for violating the world body’s code of ethics.

Among the football administrators hoping to take over from Mr Nyantakyi include Phar Rangers CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, King Faisal founder, Alhaji Karim Gruzah; a former vice-president of the GFA, Fred Pappoe and Tema Youth CEO, Wilfred Kweku Osei (Palmer).

Mr Fianoo revealed also that his second objective if he is elected the FA chief, would be the introduction of a unique style of play and a football philosophy that Ghana football would be identified with.

“If you go to Brazil, they have a unique style of play, if you go to Spain, Italy, Argentina, England and Germany they all have unique styles and a particular philosophy which is identifiable to those nations, we don’t,” he told this paper.

He added that such a philosophy would be inculcated in all national sides starting from the under-17 to the senior national teams.

According to him, a unique football style can be achieved with the engagement of technical experts who will identify a particular way and skill used to play football in the country.

-GraphicSports