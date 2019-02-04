CAF CC: Winning Against Kotoko Is A Good Start For Us - Al Hilal Coach

Al-Hilal coach, Al-Zaafouri has hailed his team after beating Ghana’s Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Sudanese champions defeated the Ghanaian giants 1:0 in the Group C opener at the Omdurman Stadium- Khartoum courtesy Waleed Bakhet Hamid’s first-half strike.

Speaking at a post-match conference, Al-Zaafouri said, “In front of Asante Kotoko, we have achieved the most important team stage matches, especially when you play in your home and in the middle of your team. We have broken a long fast for the Al Hilal team during the group stage.”

”This is a good start for us. These are the fruits of a great effort for the Crescent Council under the leadership of Dr Ashraf Cardinal, despite his presence outside Sudan, had continuing contact with the technical framework and follow-up of the team’s preparation.

“We will see the bar of the game ZESCO and Nakana with the players to find out the strengths and weaknesses of the competitors, and we will make sure to correct our mistakes in the match against Kotoko to appear better and achieve more Positive results,” he added.