I Don’t Need Coaching Job To Survive – Coach Opele Boateng

Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has rubbished claims that he is on the verge of joining Hearts of Oak claiming he does not need coaching job to survive.

Report in the local media suggests that the Phobian club is considering appointing the former Asante Kotoko trainer as an assistant coach to Kim Grant.

But doing his regular punditry job on Asempa FM, he said, "I want to state emphatically that I don’t need a coaching job to survive.

"I am well at where I am now. I was wrong to declare my support to Asante Kotoko because most coaches will not do that.

"When I was celebrating my 40th birthday, it was a Hearts of Oak member who was in charge of the program.

"If anything, I will travel abroad to go and stay there and I will be okay.

"Aziz Haruna Futah is a very good friend of mine and that doesn’t mean I am joining Hearts of Oak," he added.