CAF CC: We Conceded A Goal That Was Avoidable - CK Akunnor

CK Akonnor has expressed his dissatisfaction after his side lost to Al Hilal in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday insisting they could have avoided the goal the conceded.

Asante Kotoko tasted their first defeat in the 2018/2019 Caf Confederation Cup after suffering 1-0 loss to Sudanese side at the Omdurman Stadium- Khartoum courtesy Waleed Bakhet Hamid’s first-half strike.

However, the former Dreams FC and Ashgold gaffer say the players expressed themselves well in the second half of the game after conceding a goal before recess but says they did not play to his tactical expectations.

‘’My boys didn’t play to my expectation in the first half and conceded a goal that was avoidable," he said.

"We expressed ourselves well in the 2nd half but couldn’t get the needed equaliser,’’ he deduced.

Kotoko next will welcome Zambian side Zesco United to the Baba Yara Stadium next week and will be hoping to compensate their supporters with a sweet victory.