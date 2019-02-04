CAF Accepts CAFCC Registration For Habib, Teguy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has accepted Asante Kotoko's registration of players, Habib Mohammed and Dany Zabo Teguy, for the 2018/19 Confederation Cup.

The Porcupines sent documents to CAF a few days ago to have the Ghanaian defender and Ivorian striker registered as part of the club's squad for the ongoing championship.

CAF, the organiser of the continent's second-tier inter-club championship, has confirmed the registration of the duo.

The development means Habib and Teguy are eligible to feature for Asante Kotoko in the Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko snatched Habib, a utility defender from regional rivals Ashgold, and Teguy from Swazi Premier League side Manzini Wanderers.

The duo comes as a boost to Charles Kwablan Akonnor's Porcupines who begin their Confederation Cup group campaign with an away duel against Sudan's Al Hilal on Sunday.

The Porcupines are in Group C and have Zambian giants Zesco United and Nkana FC as the other opponents, in their quest to achieving continental glory this season.