54 minutes ago | Football News CAF Accepts CAFCC Registration For Habib, Teguy By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has accepted Asante Kotoko's registration of players, Habib Mohammed and Dany Zabo Teguy, for the 2018/19 Confederation Cup.The Porcupines sent documents to CAF a few days ago to have the Ghanaian defender and Ivorian striker registered as part of the club's squad for the ongoing championship.CAF, the organiser of the continent's second-tier inter-club championship, has confirmed the registration of the duo.The development means Habib and Teguy are eligible to feature for Asante Kotoko in the Confederation Cup.Asante Kotoko snatched Habib, a utility defender from regional rivals Ashgold, and Teguy from Swazi Premier League side Manzini Wanderers.The duo comes as a boost to Charles Kwablan Akonnor's Porcupines who begin their Confederation Cup group campaign with an away duel against Sudan's Al Hilal on Sunday.The Porcupines are in Group C and have Zambian giants Zesco United and Nkana FC as the other opponents, in their quest to achieving continental glory this season. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
