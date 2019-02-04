Felix Annan Laments Asante Kotoko CAF CC Defeat Against Al Hilal

Felix Annan has bemoaned his side's 1-0 defeat against Al Hilal in the opening group match of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko had a false start in the competition after Waleed Bakhiek Hamid scored the only goal of the match.

Despite putting up a strong performance in the second stanza of the game, Al Hilal managed to hold on to their slim lead to pick the maximum points.

The Kotoko goalkeeper, who was superb on the day for Charles Akunnor's men, wailed at the final result but charged his teammates to keep focus in their subsequent matches in the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors return to action on February 13 when they host ZESCO United at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.