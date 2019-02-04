Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

PSG Suffer First League Defeat At Lyon

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
PSG Suffer First League Defeat At Lyon

Leaders Paris St-Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season as Nabil Fekir's second-half penalty earned Lyon victory.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead through Angel Di Maria, who fired past Anthony Lopes in the seventh minute.

Moussa Dembele headed in the equaliser after keeper Alphonse Areola misjudged the flight of Leo Dubois's cross.

And it was 2-1 when Fekir fired in from the spot after Thiago Silva had fouled lively former Celtic striker Dembele.

Despite the defeat, PSG are still 10 points clear of Lille at the top of the table with two games in hand.

Lyon are a further three points back in third place.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Former Kotoko Coach Reveals Weakness Of The Team After Al Hilal Defeat
Buffon Keen On PSG Stay
CAF Accepts CAFCC Registration For Habib, Teguy
Felix Annan Laments Asante Kotoko CAF CC Defeat Against Al Hilal
TOP STORIES

Bloody Bye-Elections: Group Wants Gov't To Expose Identities...

2 hours ago

Murder Of Ghana Water Manager: Police Grants Bail To Two Sus...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line