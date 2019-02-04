Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Football News

I Want To Beat Liverpool To Help Man City - West Ham Boss Pellegrini

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
I Want To Beat Liverpool To Help Man City - West Ham Boss Pellegrini

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to get his side's season back on course by beating Liverpool on Monday - and do his old side Manchester City a favour at the same time.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are two points clear in the title race but have a game in hand over rivals City, who beat Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday.

Pellegrini won the league in 2014 during a three-year spell at City.

"If we win I will be very happy for our club first," he said.

"We need a good performance against the leaders.
"After that, if we can give a hand to Manchester City, it's not our problem, but of course I am a fan of Manchester City also."

West Ham are 12th in the league and have lost their last three games in all competitions after a 1-0 win over Arsenal on 12 January.

Pellegrini confirmed that defender Winston Reid, out for almost a year with a knee injury, is not expected back in action this season.

BBC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Emiliano Sala Plane Wreckage Found In Channel
OFFICIAL: Sulley Muntari Unveiled At Albacete
CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Suffer Defeat In Sudan
Aguero Hat-Trick Fires Man City To 3-1 Win Over Arsenal
TOP STORIES

Bloody Bye-Elections: Group Wants Gov't To Expose Identities...

1 hour ago

Murder Of Ghana Water Manager: Police Grants Bail To Two Sus...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line