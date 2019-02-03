Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Emiliano Sala Plane Wreckage Found In Channel

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Wreckage from a plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala has been discovered in the English Channel.

The Piper Malibu N264DB was lost on 21 January on its way from Nantes, France to Cardiff, with the Argentine striker and pilot David Ibbotson on board.

David Mearns, who directed a privately-funded search operation on behalf of the Sala family, said the wreckage was located this morning off Guernsey.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch are at the site to recover the plane.

In a series of tweets, marine scientist Mr Mearns said: "The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by police."

He added: "Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David."

Cardiff had signed Sala for a club record of £15m and he was due to start training last month.

The 28-year-old player and Mr Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, were travelling from Nantes, where he had previously played, when the flight lost contact with air traffic controllers.

232019115925 j4eq276ggb p06zthzg

An official search operation was called off on 24 January after Guernsey's harbour master said the chances of survival were "extremely remote".

Cushions believed to be from the plane were found on a beach near Surtainville, on France's Cotentin Peninsula, last week.

232019115928 n6ium8x332 105396471 salaplanemap3nc

There were emotional tributes to the footballer as Cardiff played their first home game since the disappearance earlier on Saturday.

An online appeal had raised £324,000 for the private search, which began on Sunday.

Working jointly with the AAIB, his ship and another search vessel, the Geo Ocean III, began searching a four square mile area of the channel, 24 nautical miles north of Guernsey.

Mr Mearns had said the AAIB had a "high confidence level" that the plane would be found in the area they were searching.

232019115928 1i840o4bbv 105463437 c8be4de64f68477e9b3e30bee5529ab6

Image captionGeo Ocean III remains at the wreckage location off Guernsey

The AAIB ship has remained at the site where the missing Piper plane was located, to deploy an underwater search vehicle to make a visual confirmation.

A recovery operation will then begin.
Officials at the AAIB said they expected to give an update on the operation on Monday morning.

body-container-line