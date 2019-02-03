OFFICIAL: Sulley Muntari Unveiled At Albacete

Ghanaian midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari has been unveiled at Spanish second-tier side Albacete.

Muntari joined the club in transfer deadline day on Thursday and will wear the Alba shirt until the end of the season.

His rich experience having played for Udinese, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Pescara and Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia will be crucial for his new side.

Muntari won the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 under Jose Mourinho and also played for rivals AC Milan.

The 34-year-old has been clubless after leaving Deportivo La Coruna.