CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Suffer Defeat In Sudan

Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered a defeat in their CAF Confederations Cup group opener against Al Hilal.

The Reds first shot on target came after 17minutes when Songne Yacouba’s effort missed the post.

The Burkinabe, however, enjoyed a Lion share of possession but will hardly penetrate through the Hilal defense.

Al Hilal got the breakthrough 4minutes to end the first half when Waleed Bahket Hamid took advantage of a miscommunication by the Kotoko back pair to slot home from close range.

Abdul Fatawu Safiwu was unlucky to find the back of the net for Kotoko after his effort came off the upright.

Kotoko pushed in search of the equalizer with the likes of Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh and Sogne Yacouba threatening the goal area of their opponents on few occasions.

Coach CK Akunnor’s side came in much stronger in the second half as Stephen Nyarko and Prince Acquah came on to replace Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kwame Bonsu.

Maxwell Baakoh, however, fluffed a good opportunity when he was played through by Abdul Fatawu Safiwu.

Kotoko took absolute control of the game but could not find the back of the net as they suffered their first defeat in the competition.

The Reds will now take on ZESCO United in their next game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.