FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Aguero Hat-Trick Fires Man City To 3-1 Win Over Arsenal

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sergio Aguero's 14th hat-trick for Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to only two points after victory over Arsenal at Etihad Stadium.

Aguero - as he did in Monday's shock defeat at Newcastle United - put the reigning champions ahead inside the first minute, but Arsenal swiftly restored equality as Laurent Koscielny escaped poor marking to head home from a corner.

City's nerves were eased by a magnificent second from Aguero just before the break, rounding off a perfectly constructed move between Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling with a simple finish at the far post.

Aguero secured City's win when he bundled in Sterling's cross after 61 minutes as attention now switches to Liverpool's visit to West Ham United on Monday night

BBC

Football News
