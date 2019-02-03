Managing Black Stars Improved Under Kwesi Nyantakyi - CK Akunnor

Asante Kotoko head trainer, CK Akonnor has opined that the Kwesi Nyantakyi's led era brought about a massive improvement in the conditions at the senior national team camp compared to his time.

Speaking to Starr Sports, Akonnor, who featured for the Ghana national team from 1991 to 2001 said:

“I think during my time, football was not really organized; but after us, the awareness came.

“When Nyantakyi took over, he brought the whole new idea of how to manage the team.”

“There was a massive change when he took over the game. If it wasn’t for the change he brought and his hard work, we couldn’t have been able to make it to the World Cup,” the 44-year-old added.

Mr Nyantakyi, a former CAF 1st vice president was forced to resign as president of the Ghana Football Association in June last year following revelations from Number 12 investigative piece on corruption in the local game by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.