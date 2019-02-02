Joseph Agbeko To Defend His Wbo African Bantamweight Title

JOSEPH AGBEKO

Two-time former IBF world title holder Joseph “King Kong” Agbeko (35-5, 26KOs) is set to defend his WBO Africa Bantamweight title against Shabani Hashimu Zuberi on Friday 15th February 2019 at the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta.

The 15th February bout which is under the Aborigines Promotion is dubbed “THE CLASH OF THE TITANS”.

The former IBO bantamweight title holder in 2013 is currently ranked number 4 by the World Boxing Organization in the Bantamweight division.

He successfully made his first defence against Ekow Wilson last year September, in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

The 'King Kong' will be making a second defense against Shabani Hashimu Zuberi, 23, a Tanzanian boxer who made his debut in 2014.

He has fought 18 times, winning 15 and losing 3 with 5 KOs to his credit.

He will challenge Agbeko for the WBO African Bantamweight title the king kong won in March last year when he defeated Ugandan champion Frank Kiwalabye in his hometown, Aflao.

There will also be the WBO African Middleweight title, which will be contested between Ghana-based, Togolese boxer John 'Africa Mike Tyson' Koudeha (15- 0, 12KOs) and Tanzanian boxer, Manyi Issa (16-2, 9KOs).

Also scheduled for the night is National Super Lightweight contest between Anama Dotse also known as 'Polo Pala (16- 2, 15 KOs) and Richard Amenfu (10- 5, 7 KOs), Nathaniel Nukpe will engage Tackie Annan in a lightweight contest.