Gov’t To Launch Zongo Football League

Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development Dr Mustapha Hamid has revealed that his Ministry will introduce the Zongo Football League for Zongo communities in Ghana.

The Minister disclosed that the competition is meant to foster cooperation and unity among such communities.

The sector Minister announced this when he took his turn at the Meet-the-Press series in Accra, on Tuesday.

According to Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the Zongo communities have the history of unearthing soccer talents for the nation and mentioned the likes of Sulley Muntari, Mohammed Gargo, George Alhassan and others who were groomed to play for the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

The Ministry has constructed astro-turfs and green parks across the country to serve as recreational centres and playgrounds for unearthing talents and foster unity among Zongo communities to accelerate national development.

He said the astro-turfs had facilities such as football pitches, floodlights, 1000-capacity spectator stands, VIP Lounge, changing rooms and public washrooms.

Additionally, there were inner parameters and boreholes for watering the lawn for maintenance and that each Astro-Turf was estimated to cost between three and five million Ghana cedis depending on the facilities available.

The Minister said upon completion the recreational facilities would be handed over to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to manage them so that they would be well maintained.