Only GHC200,000 Can Lure Me To Hearts of Oak - Coach Opele Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko trainer, Isaac 'Opele' Boateng has revealed that he will only join Hearts of Oak if the club offers him Ghc200,000 as signing on fee.

Kim Grant. who was named as the head coach of the Phobian club is yet to get an assistant coach in the dugout.

However, reports have gone viral in the local media that the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director has recommended Opele Boateng to the club.

But speaking to Frank Agyam on Topical Radio in Germany, the former Tema Youth head trainer rubbished those claims but insisted he will only join the club he is being offered the said amount.

"It is not true that I am joining Hearts of Oak," he said.

"I have been told that Kim Grant really likes my philosophy because I was trained and studied at England.

"However, if the club [Hearts of Oak] needs my services, they will have to pay me Ghc200,000 so I can come back from my sabbatical leave.

"I am not ready to come out from leave but I must say that I have plans to join the Hearts of Oak in the future," he added.

The former Black Starlets assistant coach has been a regular pundit on Accra based Asempa FM.