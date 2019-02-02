Messi, Suarez Get Red Carpet Treat At A Premiering

Messi pose with his wife

Lionel Messi and Barcelona team-mate, Luis Suarez , both enjoyed a night on the red carpet as they attended the premiere of the Cirque Du Soleil show dedicated to his life.

The Argentine star was joined by wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, Suarez and his partner, Sofia Balbi, at the Sala Roma at the Nou Camp for the performance.

The new Cirque du Soleil production is based on the Argentine’s extraordinary career and will be staging its worldwide premiere on October 10 in Parc del Forum with a total of 32 performances between now and November 10.

The show, named Messi10, tells the story of ‘a young man with boundless ambition to overcome all obstacles in becoming the greatest number 10 in the world.’

Suarez with his wife

Promising to be an ‘explosive, fan fueled and inspiring experience’, Messi10 will highlight ‘the athleticism, devotion and brilliance that bridges the world of football and circus by celebrating the magic behind the greatest footballer of our time.’

Messi and Suarez both looked particularly sharp for the evening in black suits but the Argentine opted to wear a tie whereas his strike partner cut a more relaxed figure.

Speaking about the special film, Messi said, according to The Sun : ‘It seems incredible and crazy to me that a show based on my life, my passion, my sport has been created.

‘Cirque du Soleil is one of our family’s favourite shows. I have no doubt this show will surprise people as they always do.’

—Daily Guide