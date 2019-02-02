Kwame Kizito Signs For Swedish Side BK Häcken

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Kwame Kizito has signed for Swedish Allsvenskan top-flight club, BK Hacken.

The Black Stars 'B' striker completed his move to the Yellow and Black lads on a three-year deal on a free transfer.

Kizito ended his stay with 16-times Libya Champions Libyan club Al Ittihad.

He was earlier rumoured to be hankering a return to Hearts of Oak, a report he vehemently denied.

"It's cold here, but I'm very happy to finally be in place. I have watched some on Youtube, and I come to a team that plays a nice football." Kizito told the club's official website.

"I have also had contact with Nasiru Mohammed, who just talked a lot about the club,

"I have come here to strengthen the team and of course want to have as much playing time as possible"

"I want to help the team win many matches, to a good position in the table and win titles."

Kizito will become the third Ghanaian at Hacken after Nasiru Mohammed and Mohammed Atta.

Kizito was very instrumental for Hearts to a third-place finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League as well as propelling Ghana to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

He bagged thirteen (13) goals during the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

He registered seven goals in his 12 appearances for Al Ittihad and helped them to clinch the Libyan Cup.

Kizito was a member of the Black Stars 'B' squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup held in Ghana.