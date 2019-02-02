IBF Lightweight Championship: What Commey And Chaniev Said Before The Fight On Feb 2

Ghana’s Richard Commey and Russia’s Isa Chaniev will meet for the vacant IBF lightweight title Saturday night at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, USA.

Before the big fight, these are what the two boxers said.

Richard Commey:

(27 fights -2 loses, 24 KOs)

"After my fight with Robert Easter Jr. (split decision loss in 2016), I felt like I won that fight. I kept working. I've got good management and I met {trainer} Andre {Rozier}. I feel like everything is working for me. I've got to do this. I kept working, and here I am today."

On the fighting tradition of Ghana:

"It means the world to me. This is the opportunity I've been working for since I started boxing, and thank God I've got the opportunity to fight come Saturday. I have to win this fight. No matter what, I have to win this fight. It means a whole lot to me. It's all about winning. That's it."

Isa Chaniev:

(13 fights- 1 lose 6 KOs)

"I am very pleased that I have a chance to showcase myself, showcase my skills here in a big arena on ESPN. I'm ready for whatever, and I am here to win."

"I never lost a fight. The loss I have on my record, I didn't really lose that fight. I am ready for this fight. This is the most important fight of my life. My team trusts in me, and I trust in myself. Other things don't matter to me."

Quotes and photos: Top Rank Promotions

“I hope everything is going to be fair. This is boxing, and I’ve trained so hard, and I’m going in there with a clear mind,” said Commey. “Things happen in boxing, and whatever happens, you just have to thank God and I pray that I go in there and everybody goes with no injuries and do what we have to do and give the entertainment to the crowd, and may the best man win.”

Should he defeat Chaniev (13-1, 6 KOs), Commey could be going straight into a unification bout with Vasiliy Lomachenko, who holds the WBA and WBO lightweight titles. So Commey-Chaniev has more than just the IBF title on the line on Saturday night.

“They have both signed for that, subject, of course, the winner not being banged up,” said Bob Arum, the head of Top Rank promotions.

The working date for this bout would be April 12 in Los Angeles, according to the veteran promoter.

“Honestly, at the moment, I’m not really focused on that. My main focus is thinking about winning this title first and then I’ll think about what follows next,” the 31-year-old Commey said. “I’m just worried about Saturday, not what is ahead of me, and just focus on the world title, which would mean a lot for me, for my family.

“Everybody is a part of this. I want to win it for Ghana, for anyone who’s connected with me.”