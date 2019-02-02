Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
MyBet Africa Announces Special Bonus For Kotoko Fans Who Bet

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The Fans of Kotoko will receive GHC5 bonus from Mybet.Africa if the Porcupine Warriors record an away win against El Hilal of Sudan on Sunday.

Ghana's Kotoko is the sole representative in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

This is the best of all higher odds on the match, Mybet.Africa has strongly tipped Kotoko to deliver steering performance in Omdurman to carry the day with the maximum points.

The “Porcupine Warriors” will be seeking to settle old scores with their Sudanese counterpart as both teams have a history of winning home matches. It would be recalled in the 2004 edition of the competition, both teams won at their respective fortress with Kotoko progressing.

Inform Kotoko in their bid to rewrite history, will do all within their capacity to win both tires to stamp their superiority.

Meanwhile, Hilal Has a Ghanaian attacker, Rahim Osuman who is not new to Ghana football and could be relied on as a trump card for the Sudanese to pick up at least a point of the Group stage on home soil.

However, a 30-man contingent left Accra on Thursday en route to Sudan

Kotoko to win - 3.49

