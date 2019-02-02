FIGHT NIGHT: Richard Commey Goes To War With Isa Chaniev Tonight For Vacant IBF Title

Ghana’s Richard Oblitey Commey will step into the ring for the first time in 2019 to battle Russia’s Isa Chaniev in a bid to win the vacant IBF World Lightweight title today, February 2, 2019.

Whiles Ghana remains without any world champion in the country at the moment, the entire nation is backing Commey to come out victorious at the end of the bout.

The 31 year old boxer boasts of an impressive record of 24 wins out of 26 bouts. He has managed to knockout 22 of his opponents and lost twice prior to this epic fight in his career. Commey fought two times in 2018 against Armenta Cruz and Alejandro Luna. All of which he won by way of Technical Knockout (TKO).

Isa Chaniev on the other hand has had only 14 outings in his professional career out of which he has managed to win an impressive 13 times. He has only lost once and has 13 knockouts to his name. The Russian boxer fought just once last year against Ismael Barroso in which he was victorious through a unanimous decision.

As the two boxers prepare to face each other in the ring later tonight, it is fair to say that a win for either of them will be a stepping stone to achieving bigger things in their careers. Commey in particular will be determined to win this one following his defeat to Robert Easter Jr in 2016 when he tried to take hold of the IBF Lightweight title.

The two boxers will be fighting on a neutral ground with the Ford Center in Frisco slated to host the fierce contest. Isa Chaniev will also fancy his chances in this bout and will want to prove a point at such a big stage to push his career forward.

Meanwhile if Richard Commey manages to defeat Isa Chaniev, he will become Ghana’s ninth world champion behind the likes of Hall of Famer Professor Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey and more recently, Isaac Dogboe.

The fight will be staged at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas at 00:30 GMT.