U-20 AFCON: Toku Takesover From Injured Basit in Ghana Squad

Striker Emmanuel Toku earned a late call-up to replace injured striker Basit Abdul Rahman Umar ahead of the start of the 2019 CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Niger this weekend.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Basit picked up an injury in the friendly against FC Sahel.

Tests revealed the New Edubiase United player will be out for 4 to 6 weeks and Ghana is permitted to replace an injured player 24 hours before their first Group match at the tournament.

The technical team sent an SOS message to Toku, whose omission from the final squad raised eyebrows.

Toku was instrumental for the Ghana U17 team in 2017 when he helped them to finish second at the African championship.

He featured at the FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

Last year, Toku scored two goals for the Black Satellites at the WAFU Zone B U20 tournament.

Ghana open their campaign against Burkina Faso on Sunday before facing Senegal and Mali in Group B.

—Ghanasoccernet