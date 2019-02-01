Emmanuel Toku Receives Late Call-Up To Replace Injured Basit Umar In 2019 U-20 AFCON

Emmanuel Toku has received a late call up to replace injured striker Basit Abdul Rahman Umar ahead of the start of the 2019 CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Niger this weekend.

The New Edubiase striker picked up an injury against FC Sahel and he is expected to be out for 4 to 6 weeks and Ghana is permitted to replace an injured player 24 hours before their first Group match at the tournament.

The technical team sent an SOS message to Toku, whose omission from the final squad sparked controversy among Ghanaian football fanatics.

Toku was a key memeber of the Ghana U17 team in 2017 when he helped them to finish second at the African championship.

He featured at the FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

Last year, Toku scored two goals for the Black Satellites at the WAFU Zone B U20 tournament.

Ghana open their campaign against Burkina Faso on Sunday before facing Senegal and Mali in Group B.

Ghana’s squad and numbers

Goalkeepers:

1. Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), 16. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf ( Eupen, Belgium), 21. Frederick Asare ( Accra Lions FC)

Defenders:

2. Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort), 3. Fard Ibrahim (Vejle, Denmark), 4. Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC, Ghana), 12. Montari Kamahini (Dreams FC), 13. Michael Baidoo ( Midtjylland, Denmark), 15. Ishaku Konda (LASK Linz, Austria), 20. Gideon Mensah (Nordsjalland, Denmark)

Midfielders:

5.Sabit Abdulai (UD Extramadura, Spain), 6. Ibrahim Sulley (Rising Star, Ghana), 7.Emmanuel Kumah (Tudu Mighty Jets), 8. Prosper Ahiabu (WAFA SC), 10. Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), 11. Ibrahim Sadiq (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), 17. Enoch Atta Agyei (Azam FC, Tanzania), 19. Saliw Babawo (Dynamo Brest, Belarus)

Forwards:

9. Emmanuel Toku (Cheetah FC, Ghana), 14. Frank Arhin (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), 18. Daniel Lomotey ( WAFA SC, Ghana)