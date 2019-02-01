Chesco Amuzu Joins Inter Allies From Akatsi All Stars

International Allies FC have confirmed the signing of striker Chesco Amuzu from lower tie side Akatsi All-Stars.

Amuzu joined the Tema-based club on Thursday, January 31 after signing the deal at the club’s secretariat at Ridge.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Inter Allies FC has completed the signing of striker Chesco Amuzu. Chesco was recommended by the Technical Director Willie Klutse after a successful trial last month.”

The talented striker is expected to fill the void created by Nigerien attacker Victorien Adje Adebayor who moved to Denmark last year.