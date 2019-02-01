Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Chesco Amuzu Joins Inter Allies From Akatsi All Stars

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
International Allies FC have confirmed the signing of striker Chesco Amuzu from lower tie side Akatsi All-Stars.

Amuzu joined the Tema-based club on Thursday, January 31 after signing the deal at the club’s secretariat at Ridge.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Inter Allies FC has completed the signing of striker Chesco Amuzu. Chesco was recommended by the Technical Director Willie Klutse after a successful trial last month.”

The talented striker is expected to fill the void created by Nigerien attacker Victorien Adje Adebayor who moved to Denmark last year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
