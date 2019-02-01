Modern Ghana logo

27 minutes ago | Football News

Inter Allies Sign Ishmael Mumin From Vision FC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Inter Allies have signed former Vision FC left-back Ishmael Mumin.

The left-back was recruited to help improve the left side of defense of the team.

A statement on the club’s website read: “He had successful tryouts last month and has started training with the first team and meeting his new teammates earlier this week.

"Having played in the Division One League, Mumin brings wide range of flair to the defense ahead of the NC Special Competition.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
