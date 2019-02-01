CK Akonnor Confident Kotoko Will Get Good Result Against Al Hilal

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwabla Akonnor has disclosed that he is confident their preparations ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup Group C opener against Al Hilal will enable them get a good result.

The club last month managed to qualify to the Group phase of the competition for the first time in over a decade. After reaching that milestone, stakes are high for them to even go past this stage and try win the ultimate prize at the end of the competition.

Their first test will come this Sunday, February 3 when they play Sudanese powerhouse Al Hilal in Omdurman. It is match they cannot afford any slip up if they want to keep their chance of qualifying out of the group in their own hands.

Speaking to Journalist at the Kotoka International Airport before leaving Ghana for Sudan Yesterday, Coach Akonnor revealed his team has had the opportunity to watch some tapes of their opponent and they have come up with a strategy to get a good result.

“We have seen the way they play. There were three tapes in terms of their games and the last three previous games they played. So we have a lot of idea of how they play and so we also have a plan”.

“We train and exercise the way forward so we have in a way prepared for this match. Hopefully whatever we have done can be transformed into the game on Sunday and make sure we do the right thing at the right time and make sure we get a good result”, CK Akonnor shared

Kick off time for the match has been slated for 15:00 GMT. In the other Group C game, Zesco United will lock horns with fellow Zambian side Nkana Red Devils.