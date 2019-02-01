CAF CC: Felix Annan Optimistic Of Victory Over Al Hilal

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has emphatically said his side qualify from the CAF Confederation Cup group stage as they set to open their Group C campaign against Al Hilal of Sudan.

The Porcupine Warriors have been pitted in Group C alongside Sudanese club Al Hilal and Zambian duo ZESCO United and Nkana FC.

But according to the former WAFA goalie, hard work and determination are what the team requires to sail through to the next stage of the competition charging his team mates to go all out teammatese Sudanese.

“It is a tricky group because the other clubs have experience and good players but we will prepare adequately to secure qualification from the group,” Annan told the club’s official website.

“The journey has been tough, but we are here because we worked hard and were determined so we will approach the group stage with an even bigger posture. We will not underestimate any of teams but we believe we can qualify no matter the level of the challenge,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Coton Sport of Cameroun 5-3 on aggregate to reach this stage. Earlier, they beat Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 in Kumasi after managing a goalless draw in the first leg match in Nairobi last month.