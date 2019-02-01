All Set For NC Special Competition To Start On February 10

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC), Dan Kwaku Yeboah has disclosed that the special competition being organized by the committee will kick start on February 10 if they do not suffer any setback.

The special competition is expected to get the Premier and Division One League Clubs active in the absence of any competitive league on the local scene. It was initially scheduled to start on January 26 before it was later pushed to February 3.

But according to the experienced broadcaster who speaks for the NC, all is set for the competition to now start on February 10 pending the approval of fixtures to be used for the competition by the President of the NC, Dr. Kofi Amoah. As well as the appending of signatures by participating clubs to give their consent to the modalities and regulations of the competition.

“Originally we were supposed to start on the 26th of January and we had a little disagreement between the Premier league clubs and our arrangements so it didn’t come on. We have now rectified that and we are at a stage where the competitions committee has finished drafting the fixtures”.

“They have submitted it to Dr. Kofi Amoah and he is going through. Very soon it will be put out there for everybody to see. We are looking at starting the competition on February 10”, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Fire for Fire program today.

He further shared that the NC will meet with the clubs in the coming days once the fixtures have been approved for them to sign in agreement to the modalities and regulations of the competition. Meanwhile the appearance fees for the clubs has been increased from GH¢20,000 to GH¢25,000.