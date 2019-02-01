Modern Ghana logo

24 minutes ago | Football News

GFA Elections: George Afriyie Unveils Campaign Team

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana FA presidential hopeful, Mr George Akwasi Afriyie has announced his campaign team for the upcoming GFA presidential elections.

The respected football administrator will be battling it out with personalities such as Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer, Alhaji Grusah, Alhaji Raji among other football administrators.

In a press conference held at Brong Ahafo Region, the CAF ExCO member met club owners and voters mounting the high table in express demonstration of backing for the Okyeman Planners bankroller he revealed the names of four key members of his campaign team.

“I can reveal the names of some of my campaign team members to you. Lawyer Kwame Ntow Fiako is leading figure in my campaign and is one of my campaign managers together with Abdul Salam Yakubu,” he revealed.

“I will also reveal to you that Lawyer Kweku Eyiah is in charge of the finances for my campaign while Kingsley Osei Bonsu is a coordinator,” added.

The revelation has obviously left opposition candidates bewildered over the influence wielded by the personalities named in the campaign team.

Berekum Chelsea bankroller Obed Nana Kwame Nketia, Owura Domfe who are all club owners attended the event along with Abdul Salam Yakubu, Kingsley Osei Bonsu and the President of Nea Salamina.

