STAGGERING!: Zylofon Cash Sponsorship Contract Missing At GFA Premises

According to reliable sources, the Zylofon Cash sponsorship contract for the Ghana Premier League cannot be found at the premises of the Ghana Football Association.

It will be recalled that Zylofon Cash was unveiled as the headline sponsor for the country's topflight on May 17, 2018 at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The then Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration agreed a mega five-year deal worth $10 million with the Ghana Premier League.

However, the Ghana Premier League abruptly came to an end after the airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on June last year.

Sources at the FA says the Normalization Committee forensic audit team are reviewing contracts and are unable to find those documents relating to the Zylofon Cash deal in particular.

Announcing the deal at the last year, embattled Nana Appiah Mensah, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media described his company’s decision to sponsor the Ghana Premier League as a “patriotic and mutually beneficial journey” which will contribute immensely to the development of not just the league, but also to football in the country.

Having acquired a Division One side and renaming it Star Madrid, Nana Appiah Mensah who is in custody in Dubai lamented on the increasing financial burden on clubs and said this sponsorship will help ease much financial pressure on Premier League clubs.

He also expressed his company’s pride in their strategic partnership with the burgeoning Zylofon Cash brand and the exciting Ghana Premier League.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who has been slapped with a lifetime ban FIFA with a heavy fine after he was exposed in the 'number 12' expressed the GFA’s gratitude to Zylofon Media for their immense support of Ghana football.

“We are eternally grateful to the Chief Executive of Zylofon Group, Nana Appiah Mensah and his team for their decision to invest in the Ghana Premier League and Ghana football,” he said.

“I will like to assure you that your decision to come on board as a sponsor is a laudable step taken and a very worthy cause you are pursuing.”

“We must all avail ourselves to ensure that the benefits we have ensured for Zylofon Cash are delivered without a hindrance.”

Zylofon Cash was one of the main product brands of embattled Zylofon Media group.

Modernghana.com sports desk can authoritatively confirm that the audit team have requested for the StarTimes sponsorship deal.

More to follow...