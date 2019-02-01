I Want To Leave A Big Legacy At Kotoko – Felix Anan

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Anan has revealed that he wants to leave a legacy at the club as he targets winning the CAF Confederations Cup and other trophies with the side.

According to the in-form goalkeeper, it is his dream to win laurels with the Porcupine Warriors in order to be remembered for something he was able to achieve with the club when he retires from football.

“For me personally I want to leave a big legacy at Kotoko so that in the future when I am no more with the club my kids will come and hear good things about me”, Anan told Journalist yesterday at the Kotoka International Airport.

The goal keeper is currently the first choice for the Kumasi based side and ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup group opener against Sudan’s Al Hilal, he will be instrumental if they are to come home with a good result. The safest pair of hands for Kotoko further shared that he is committed to giving his all to the team whenever he is called upon to man the post.

“No matter what it is you have to be in the position to win something for the club so that you will be in the position to be remembered for something. So for me I always try to do my best to help the club. If am given the opportunity no matter how small I always want to give my 200% best to the club”, he said.

Kotoko is currently in Sudan as they prepare for that crunch encounter with Al Hilal this Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kick off time is at 15:00 GMT.