Obuasi-based Prince Amponsah retains Captain One Golf Society trophy

Defending champion of the Captain One Golf Society Invitational tournament, Prince Amponsah from the Obuasi Golf Club made history by successfully retaining the trophy of the annual competition.

The professional golfer returned with a net score of 113 after playing 27-holes in the one-day competition held at the Ankobra Golf and Country Club in Bogoso to retain his trophy and the $2,000 prize money.

He was closely followed by Ernest Oboh with also a net score of 113 but Oboh lost on countback to finish second with James Akwaboah finishing third with a net score of 115.

They both took home a trophy and a cash prize.

In the guests’ category of the event held under the theme; ‘Taking golf to the less privileged’, Peter Brakoh, with a net score of 118 emerged winner and also took home a trophy and a cash prize.

Stephen Klah from the Achimota Golf Club won the longest drive prize of a GH₵100 while Sampson Gyasi also won the closest to the pin prize of a GH₵100.

James Akwaboah and E. K Oseiwere identified as the mystery partners with a total score of 233 and took home $250 each and a trophy.

The overall winner of the Founder’s Monthly Medal went to James Akwaboah followed by Prince Amponsah and Nafiu Abubakar. They were rewarded with a medal and a trophy.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the event, the winner, Prince Amponsah expressed his gratitude to God for being able to defend his trophy for the second time.

He also thanked the organisers of the event for coming up with a laudable idea to assist golfers to get more competitions to play in the season.

He said although he was a professional, he faced stiff competition from the amateurs but was determined to defend the trophy so he managed to change his game in the last nine holes and that made the difference for him.

He threw a word of caution to his fellow golfers that he is determined to win a hat-trick, therefore, he would use the experience gathered from the competition to prepare for the next season.

Founder and President of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Appiah Ayeh was elated after the competition and thanked the participants and the organising committee for making the event a success.

He said he was overwhelmed with the response from the golfers and was also impressed with the positive feedback he got from the stakeholders of golf in the country.

He stressed the Captain One Golf Society has come to stay and would also do their part to ensure the development of the sport in the country as suggested by the theme for the event.

He, however, noted that pitching amateurs and professionals were the best because it brought the good from both sides and that would be the trend in subsequent editions.

He mentioned that new participants who fully played the 27-holes have been granted automatic membership to the Society but added that the society would give a roadmap for other golfers who want to join.

It event was witnessed by the Vice President of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA), Lee Mensah who managed the first nine holes.

The competition was supported by Servaco PPS, MOSPACKA Group Limited, Mosak Photos, Flo Design Services, IPS, Nyamewoho Enterprise, Western Transport Services and Ankobra Golf and Country Club with media support from Medeama FM.