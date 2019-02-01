Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala Joins Barcelona Women On Loan

By BBC
Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala has completed a loan move to Barcelona women until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joins from Chinese champions Dalian Quanjian, while the league is in its off-season.

The former BBC Women's Footballer of the Year is keen keep in shape ahead of June's World Cup in France.

Oshoala has been with Quanjian since February 2017 after she left English side Arsenal Ladies.

She won her third Women's Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Falcons in Ghana last year, scoring three goals as Nigeria lifted the title for a ninth time.

