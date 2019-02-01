CAF CC: Amos Frimpong Optimistic Of Victory Over Al Hilal

Skipper of Asante Kotoko, Amos Frimpong says he is optimistic about their chances of progressing from the CAF Confederation Cup group stage which gets underway on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by the Sudanese champions on in the first group opener.

Kotoko have been drawn against Zambian duo Nkana FC and Zesco United and Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal Omdurman in Group C of the competition.

A match against the North Africans is set to get the Ghanaians' campaign underway.

"Our first priority is to qualify from our group," Frimpong told Fox FM.

"And looking at our performance so far, if we add a little to it, we can qualify."

Meanwhile, Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah, a former boss of Al-Hilal, has assured Kotoko of their security in Sudan amid fears about the safety of the country.

“The insecurity is at South Sudan, not North Sudan where Kotoko are travelling to play, so there is no problem,” Appiah told Oyerepa FM.

“The tension is not in that [part of the] country but in the southern part, so the team should be courageous and have a winning mentality.

“I will urge all Ghanaians to support Kotoko as they go because it is now a national affair.”

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions beat Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 on aggregate in the first round and Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon 5-3 on aggregate in the playoff round to make the group stage.