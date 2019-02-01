CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Arrive In Sudan Ahead Of Al Hilal Encounter

Asante Kotoko arrived down on Sudanese soil in the wee hours of Friday ahead of Sunday's Confederation Cup Group C opener against Al Hilal.

The squad landed at the Khartoum International Airport at 03:20, having flown from the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia at about 12 midnight East African time (EAT).

The Porcupines Warriors were met at the airport by a delegation from the Sudanese Football Federation.

The Sudanese officials assisted the players and officials to go through the arrival security checks before leading them to their hotel in Khartoum.

The match has been scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Kotoko went to Sudan with 18 man squad for the clash.

Below is the full squad

GOALKEEPERS: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe

DEFENDERS: Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Evans Owusu, Wahab Adams, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

MIDFIELDERS: Richard Senanu, Kwame Bonsu, Umar Basiru, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, Stephen Nyarko, Abdul Fatawu, Prince Acquah

FORWARDS: Obed Owusu, Songne Yacouba.