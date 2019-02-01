Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Dauda Mohammed Joins Vitesse Arnhem On Loan From Anderlecht

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Dauda Mohammed
Dauda Mohammed has joined Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan until the end of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko forward signed the six-month loan deal on Thursday to beat the transfer deadline for the Eredivisie league.

The 20 year old moves from Anderlecht in search of playing time after seeing limited opportunities in the Jupiler League.

Vitesse will have the option of giving the Ghanaian youngster a permanent contract at the end of the season if they are impressed with his performance.

Dauda scored 25 goals for the youth side of Anderlecht and could only make five appearances with the first team.

With first opportunities still limited, Mohammed opted to go on loan to continue with his development in Europe.

Dauda joined Anderlecht in 2017 from Kotoko.

