King Faisal Is Getting Ready For NC's Special Competition - Alhaji Grusah

Owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah has reiterated that his club is preparing very well for the Normalization Committee Special tournaments.

The competition which is being organized by the Ghana FA Normalization Committee is yet to be launched after the Ghana Premier League was truncated after airining the controversial video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year.

The astute football administrator stressed that he is doing everything possible to provide the team what they need before the start of the competition.

“King Faisal is preparing very well for the tournament. Everything is going on well. I spoke to the Coach (Baba Adamu) and he told me things are going according to his plans,” he told Zuria FM Sports.

“I’m currently in Accra to find something and send to the team in Kumasi. Insha Allah King Faisal will do well in the tournament”

King Faisal have been training intensively at the Dogo Moro Park for the Normalization Committee Special competition.