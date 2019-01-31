Hearts of Oak Terminate Abubakar Traore Contract

Accra Hearts of Oak have terminated the contract of Abubakar Traore after eight months.

The management of the Rainbow club agreed to terminate the contract of the 21-year-old after being declared surplus to requirements by the club's head coach Kim Grant.

The Burkinabe international joined Phobians on a free transfer after a successful trial.

He becomes the second player to leave Hearts of Oak by mutual consent this week after Ivorian midfielder Camara Nguessan who has joined Medeama SC.

Traore made only four appearances with a goal to his credit during the 2018 Ghana Premier League season.