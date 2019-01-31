AYC: CAF Release Black Satellites Squad List

Mohammed Kudus has been handed the No.10 shirt for the Black Satellites as the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) released the squad list of teams participating in the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger.

By this jersey, the nimble-footed Nordsjaelland of Denmark star is expected to walk in the shoes of Andre Ayew who wore the No.10 jersey and led the Satellites to win the competition in 2009.

The competition is scheduled to start on February 2 to February 17, 2019, with the Black Satellites in group B with Burkina Faso, Mali and Senegal.

The squad list released by Cafonline.com comprises jersey names and shirt numbers of 21 players each from all the eight participating teams.

Host nation Niger will kick-start the tournament on Saturday when they face South Africa in Group A.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah’s side will be hoping to start off their campaign with an impressive result on Sunday when they face Burkina Faso. They will face Senegal and Mali in their subsequent games in Group B.

Below is the Satellites’ 21-man squad:

1. Danlad Ibrahim [Asante Kotoko]

2. Nathaniel Adjei [Danbort FC]

3. Fard Ibrahim [Vejle FC, Denmark]

4. Maxwell Arthur [Dreams FC]

5. Sabit Abdulai [UD Extremadura, Spain]

6. Ibrahim Sulley [Rising Star]

7. Emmanuel Kumah [Tudu Mighty Jets]

8. Prosper Ahiabu Deyegbe [WAFA]

9. Basit Umar [New Edubiase]

10. Mohamed Kudus [Nordsjaelland, Denmark]

11. Ibrahim Sadiq [Nordsjaelland, Denmark]

12. Montari Kamaheni [Dreams FC]

13. Baidoo Michael [Midtjylland, Denmark]

14. Frank Arhin [Ostersunds FK, Sweden]

15. Ishaku Konda [Lask Linz FC, Austria]

16. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf [KAS Upen, Belgium]

17. Enoch Atta Agyei [Azem FC, Tanzania]

18. Daniel Lomotey Agbloe [WAFA]

19. Babawo Saliw [Dynamo Brest, Belarus]

20. Gideon Mensah Nordsjaelland, Denmark]

21. Fredrick Asare [Accra Lions FC]

-GraphicSports