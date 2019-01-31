Jimmy Cobblah Will Succeed With Black Satellites In Niger - Joseph Adjei

Former Black Satellites defender, Joseph Adjei has called on Ghanaians to exercise patience with Coach Jimmy Cobblah.

The country's U-20 head coach has come under intense pressure due to poor conditioning of the team ahead of the African Youth Championship in Niger.

The former Inter Allies trainer has spent months putting his team in shape by engaging them in a series of preparatory games with the most recent being a 0-2 to hosts Niger in a warm-up match in Niamey last Wednesday.

The team had previously lost 0-3 to Dreams FC and also suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Hearts of Oak in their build-up to the tournament.

Despite criticisms, the former Wa All Stars defender believe Cobblah will succeed with the team and book a place in the U-20 World Cup that will be hosted in Poland.

Speaking to Frank Agyam on Topical Radio in Germany, he said, "We all know the team have struggled to get here but I believe in Coach Jimmy Cobblah.

"I have worked with him before and I know his requisite competence. I will call on Ghanaian football enthusiasts to offer their support to the team.

"I have confidence in this team and I know they will qualify for the World Cup in Poland," he added.

The Satellites will come up against a talented Burkina Faso side who are making only their second appearance at the tournament in 12 years since exiting at the group stage of the 2007 championship.

Ghana will be hoping to improve on their third-place finish at the 2015 African championship after missing the 2017 tournament through suspension.