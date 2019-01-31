Dogboe-Navarrete Rematch Agreement Close

Former WBO World super bantamweight titlist, Isaac "Royal Storm" Dogboe, is reportedly closing in on a deal for a rematch with Mexico's Emanuel Navarrete in the second quarter of 2019 which is expected to be featured on Top Rank’s programming on ESPN.

According to Ringtv.com, Dogboe will be hoping to avenge a painful loss on December 8, 2018, that ended his eight-month reign as world champion having snatched the title from Jessie Magdaleno.

Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) lost unanimously to Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) in the Ghanaian's second title defence of his WBO World super bantamweight belt on December 8 in New York.

Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) was a rising star before he met Navarrete after displaying vast power in his last three bouts prior to the loss. He stopped Cesar Juarez in five rounds to earn the title shot, then knocked out Jessie Magdaleno in a breakthrough performance on ESPN to claim the belt.

The 24-year-old defended it with a first-round stoppage victory over Hidenori Otake in September and earned a long-term contract with Top Rank.

Dogboe will need to avenge his loss to Navarrete to continue with the plans Top Rank had to develop him into an attraction in the coming years.